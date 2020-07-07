1/
Betty A. Dallman
Betty A. (Guidaboni) Dallman of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on July 3rd, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence E. Dallman who died January 7, 2020. Born in Plymouth, Massachusetts on August 13, 1947 daughter of the late Mando and Celia (Scrocco) Guidaboni. She was educated in Plymouth and a graduate of Plymouth | Carver High School and Katherine Gibbs College. She had worked as an Executive Assistant for Raytheon Co. and Ocean Spray Cranberry. Betty enjoyed shopping, roller skating, yoga, dancing and was an voracious reader, she loved her cats and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Betty is survived by her daughter Michele Sachetti and her husband Mikael Carlson of Danbury, CT., her sister in law Mary Ellen Guidaboni of Plymouth and nephews Jay Guidaboni and his wife Michelle and John Guidaboni and his wife Brittany all of Plymouth. She was the sister of the late Robert Guidaboni. Funeral Mass on Friday July 10th at 10:00 am in St. Marys Church 313 Court St. North Plymouth, Burial will follow in St. Josephs Cemetery Plymouth. Memorial donations in her name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105 or Brigham and Womens Hospital Cancer Center 75 Francis St. Boston, MA 02115. Online guestbook at www.cartmelldavis.com-

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jul. 7 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
