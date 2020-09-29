Betty Jane Rodman (Solomon), devoted wife of David Rodman, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, in Plymouth, MA after a brief illness. She was 89. Her life was celebrated in a private service on Thursday, September 24. Betty was born in Fitchburg, MA in 1931 to Theodore and Julia Solomon. After attending Upsala College in New Jersey, she married David and eventually settled in Framingham, MA, where she gave birth to her three children, Joy, Randi, and Tedd. In 1967, Betty and Dave bought a little beach house in Manomet, MA. The tiny house could barely hold all of the love, laughter, Bettys gourmet cooking, and celebration of family and friends through the years. That house was, and still remains, the heart and center of the Rodman family. When her children were young she was a devoted homemaker and mother. Once her youngest child graduated from high school she decided it was time for a career and took a real estate course. While the process of becoming a realtor was a bit intimidating, she successfully passed the realty exam and found an entry level job at a real estate firm in Brookline, MA. But Betty aspired a bit higher and eventually became the co-owner of a very successful real estate company in Brookline, Libby and Rodman Realty. In retirement she enjoyed traveling with her husband, making delicious meals for her family and friends, and spending time in Manomet. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Julia, her sister, Lorraine, and many of her friends. She leaves behind her beloved husband, David; her three childrenJoy, Randi (Bill), and Tedd (Karen); seven grandchildrenJenne (Annie), Abbey (Steve), Sophie (Bryant), Marc (Angela), Zachary, Jack, and Lindsey; and three great grandchildren, Julian, Jackson, and Iris; as well as many, many friends. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Heart Association
in memoriam