Betty Levaughn (Berisford) Kean of Sagamore Beach, passed away peacefully, on May 13th, 2020 in her home. Born in Huntington, West Virginia on March 13, 1932 daughter of the late Halley Earl and Bessie Cordelia Elliot Berisford. She was a graduate of Barboursville High School and Marshall University in West Virginia. Betty was the Assistant to the Dean of Students at Boston University. Betty was an expert seamstress and tailor and loved fashion and design. A confident, talented, intelligent woman with a great sense of humor who loved to laugh, she was interested in British history, and loved music, especially classical, orchestral and piano, and was an accomplished pianist. Betty was the beloved wife of the late Victor Alden Kean, Sr. She is survived by her son Victor Alden Kean Jr, daughters Katherine Ann Kean and Kristen Elizabeth Kean, her sister Helen Murdock and her grandchildren Tori Kean and Sunni Kean. Due to the current health crisis private graveside services will be held at the Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth on Monday May 18th. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, The Massachusetts Audubon Society, or The Myositis Association. Online condolences may be made at http://www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 16 to May 23, 2020