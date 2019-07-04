|
Brenda L. Coash, age 79 years, of Plymouth died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Plymouth Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Floyd Coash, and the daughter of the late Benjamin and Fernanda (Gallerani) Bartlett. Born in Plymouth on May 21, 1940, she was a graduate of Plymouth High School, class of 1959. She worked at different careers throughout her life, as a cashier at the Bennys store in downtown Plymouth, as a lunch lady for the Plymouth schools, and as a bartender at Babe Woods and the American Legion in Plymouth. She enjoyed making a home for her family. She was an avid fan of the Boston Bruins, enjoyed sewing and working crossword puzzles. She was a life member of the VFW #1822, and past president of the American Legion Post #40 Auxiliary. She will be missed by her loving children, Donnie Coash and his wife Lisa of Marshfield and Lisa Pollard and her husband Bobby of Plymouth, her grandson who was the love of her life Anthony Pollard and her granddaughter Brittney Pollard, and a great granddaughter Evelyn Rose. She was the sister of the late Bradford Bartlett and Benjamin Bartlett Jr. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11AM in the CARTMELL LIFE CELEBRATIONS FUNERAL HOME, 150 Court Street, Plymouth, followed by interment in Vine Hills Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 9:00A | 11:00AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth MA 02360 For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from July 4 to July 11, 2019