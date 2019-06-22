|
Brenda L. Sandri, 63 years of age of Plymouth, passed away on June 19, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. She was born on August 17, 1955 in Boston to the late Phill and Elsie Sandri. Brenda leaves her brother Mark Sandri and his wife Donna of Plymouth. Brenda enjoyed art work, taking walks and visiting antique stores. She was a caring and giving person and will be missed. Services will be private. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from June 22 to June 29, 2019