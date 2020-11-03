1/1
Bruce W. Pratt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce W. Pratt of Plymouth, passed away at Plymouth Rehabilitation and Health Care Center on October 31, 2020 at the age of sixty-nine. He was the beloved husband of the late Sherrill R. (Perry) Pratt. He was the loving father of Melissa Pratt of Plymouth, Michael Pratt of New Hampshire and Joshua Pratt of Buzzards Bay. He was the cherished grandfather of Michael Jr., Marc and Samantha Pratt of Plymouth, Jacob Pratt of New Hampshire, Cesar Figueroa, Joshua Jr., and Jaxon Pratt of Buzzards Bay. He was the brother of Colin Grant and his wife Sandra of New York, Kevin Grant Sr. and his wife Cynthia of Mississippi and the late Sidney, James Sr., Robert and Carl Pratt and Charles Grant. He leaves behind his sisters-in-law, Sandy Pratt of Florida, Diane Pratt of New York, Judy Pratt of Carver and Christina Pratt of Plymouth. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Bruce was born in Marshfield on October 30, 1951 to Marion (Hunt) Pratt. He was a Vietnam Veteran in the United States Army. While honorably serving our country, Bruce received the Overseas Service Ribbon, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Good Conduct Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Marksman Badge Rifle M16. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Bruce re-enlisted into the Army National Guard, where he continued his service until 1990. Upon his retirement from the military, he began working at the Pilgrim Sands Hotel in Plymouth as a Front Desk Clerk. He was a member and past Commander of the VFW, Post 1822 in Plymouth as well as a member of the American Legion, Post 40 in Plymouth. Bruce enjoyed singing karaoke and listening to all types of music, but Elvis Presley was a favorite. Bruce was a kind man who loved his family and took exceptional care of his wife for many years during her illness. He will be missed dearly by all those who loved him. A period of visitation will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:30 am at the funeral home. Bruce will be laid to rest with his wife at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne, following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made in Bruces name to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved