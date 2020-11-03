Bruce W. Pratt of Plymouth, passed away at Plymouth Rehabilitation and Health Care Center on October 31, 2020 at the age of sixty-nine. He was the beloved husband of the late Sherrill R. (Perry) Pratt. He was the loving father of Melissa Pratt of Plymouth, Michael Pratt of New Hampshire and Joshua Pratt of Buzzards Bay. He was the cherished grandfather of Michael Jr., Marc and Samantha Pratt of Plymouth, Jacob Pratt of New Hampshire, Cesar Figueroa, Joshua Jr., and Jaxon Pratt of Buzzards Bay. He was the brother of Colin Grant and his wife Sandra of New York, Kevin Grant Sr. and his wife Cynthia of Mississippi and the late Sidney, James Sr., Robert and Carl Pratt and Charles Grant. He leaves behind his sisters-in-law, Sandy Pratt of Florida, Diane Pratt of New York, Judy Pratt of Carver and Christina Pratt of Plymouth. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Bruce was born in Marshfield on October 30, 1951 to Marion (Hunt) Pratt. He was a Vietnam Veteran in the United States Army. While honorably serving our country, Bruce received the Overseas Service Ribbon, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Good Conduct Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Marksman Badge Rifle M16. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Bruce re-enlisted into the Army National Guard, where he continued his service until 1990. Upon his retirement from the military, he began working at the Pilgrim Sands Hotel in Plymouth as a Front Desk Clerk. He was a member and past Commander of the VFW, Post 1822 in Plymouth as well as a member of the American Legion, Post 40 in Plymouth. Bruce enjoyed singing karaoke and listening to all types of music, but Elvis Presley was a favorite. Bruce was a kind man who loved his family and took exceptional care of his wife for many years during her illness. He will be missed dearly by all those who loved him. A period of visitation will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:30 am at the funeral home. Bruce will be laid to rest with his wife at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne, following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made in Bruces name to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com
.