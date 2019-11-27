Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for C. Risney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. Robert Risney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
C. Robert Risney Obituary
C. Robert (Bob) Risney of Phoenix, AZ formerly of Manomet, MA passed away November 16, 2019 with his son Scott Risney; of Phoenix, AZ by his side from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was 84 years old. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan (Kuhn) Risney who passed away 6 years ago also from complications of Alzheimer's disease . Bob was most known for his woodworking craftsmanship building everything from fine furniture to unique wooden creations.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of C.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -