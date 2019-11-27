|
|
C. Robert (Bob) Risney of Phoenix, AZ formerly of Manomet, MA passed away November 16, 2019 with his son Scott Risney; of Phoenix, AZ by his side from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was 84 years old. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan (Kuhn) Risney who passed away 6 years ago also from complications of Alzheimer's disease . Bob was most known for his woodworking craftsmanship building everything from fine furniture to unique wooden creations.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019