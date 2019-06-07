|
Carl Dennis Stinnett, Jr of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at home on May 30th. Devoted husband of Gayle M. (Nickulas) Stinnett. Loving father of Megan J. Reynolds and her husband Michael of Plymouth. Proud grandfather of Colin J. and Maeve J. Reynolds of Plymouth known affectionately as BA. Brother of John and his wife Karen Stinnett of Plymouth. Brother in law to Jayne and Richard Starek of Marston Mills and John Nickulas of Boston. Dear friend of Michael Fortini and his wife Carol of Plymouth. Son of the late Carl D. Stinneett Sr. and Mary (Ryan) Stinnett of Plymouth. Dennis was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Kingston and Providence College, where he was one of the Animals. Former President of Barnstable County Supply Company. Former member and Treasurer of the Old Colony Club of Plymouth. At Denniss request private family services at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to the B.I.D. Hospital Plymouth Cancer Center 275 Sandwich St. Plymouth, MA. 02360. Online guest book at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from June 7 to June 14, 2019