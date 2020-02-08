|
Carly Jaye Bergeron of Plymouth, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth on February 5, 2020, due to Epilepsy and medical related complications, at the age of twenty-three. She was born in Weymouth, on September 18, 1996, and was the beloved daughter of Lynne (McCarthy) Bergeron of Plymouth.and the late Michael Bergeron. She was the loving sister of Jason Bergeron. Also survived by her godfather Daniel Drinkwater. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Gerald and Marie McCarthy and Charles and Theresa McSheehy. She also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, mentors and teachers and her yorkie Ollie Bergeron. Carly was a gorgeous, selfless, artistic and musical soul. She was very spiritual and enjoyed stargazing and working with earthly gems and rocks. She was involved with . She enjoyed painting, singing, dancing, listening to music and keeping up on the latest fashion and makeup trends. Carly was an animal lover, a history buff and always had an interest in current events. Her favorite pastime was camping at Pinewood Lodge with her dad and spending time with her cousins beaching in Sebago Lake, Maine, Orleans and Falmouth each Summer vacation. Carly was family oriented and loved spending time with them. She walked the road with many challenges and faced them with pride, tenacity and faith. She will be dearly missed by those who lives she touched. A period of visitation will take place on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, 10:30 am at St. Kateri Church, 126 South Meadow Road, Plymouth, followed by burial at Plymouth County Cemetery, South Meadow Road, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place W #230, Landover, MD 20785 or www.epilepsy.com or Pinewood Lodge Campgrounds 190 Pinewood Rd. Plymouth, Ma 02360. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2020