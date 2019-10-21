Home

Carol A. Crone


1941 - 2019
Carol A. Crone Obituary
Carol A. (D'Ambrosio) Crone of Plymouth, died peacefully surrounded by her family in her home on the evening on October 17, 2019. Carol was the loving wife of Robert M. Crone and devoted mother of Stephanie M. Huelsman and her husband Eric of Plymouth, Matthew Crone of Plymouth and Christopher Crone of Malden. Cherished grandmother of Alexander C. Monterio and Chloe S. Melville. Sister of Robert D'Ambrosio and his wife Kathleen of Cape Coral, Florida and the late Joseph E. D'Ambrosio. Sister-in-law of Kathleen D'Ambrosio. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mother of her late baby Chihuahua Hector Taco Diego. Born in Boston June 17, 1941 daughter of the late Joseph and Philomena (DiRocco) D'Ambrosio she was educated in Brighton and a Graduate of Sacred High School in Kingston. Carol had worked several years at the Customer Service Department at Independence Mall in Kingston. She had a great love for her family and friends and cooking and baking her delicious Italian meals was one of her favorite things to do. She loved animals and her Catholic faith and devoted to the Blessed Mother, St. Anthony and St. Faustina and was a communicant of St. Bonaventure Church in Manomet. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Home, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet) on Wednesday, October 23, from 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 24, at 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church in Manomet. Burial will follow at Manomet Cemetery. Memorial donations in her name be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360 or at [email protected] Online guest book at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2019
