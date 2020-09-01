Carolyn F. (Kosior) Roseberry of Plymouth, formerly of Fall River , passed away peacefully on August 28th in her home. Born in Fall River, Massachusetts on February 6, 1944 daughter of the late Joseph and Henrietta (Szergowicz) Kosior. She was educated in Fall River and a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and Fisher College. Carolyn worked for Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River as a L.P.N. for many years before retiring to Plymouth. She was involved with the South Shore Community Action Council were she volunteered with their food bank.and she was also a member of the Plymouth Evening Garden Club. She is survived by her loving daughter Pamela Rogers and her husband Michael of Plymouth and her son Brian Roseberry and his wife Michelle of Somerset. Cherished grandmother of Nathan, Katherine and Allison Rogers, Joshua Roseberry, Benjamin Roseberry and Tryce Garrant and his wife Jenny and great grandmother of Kennedy Garrant. Services will be private. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the South Shore Community Action Council 265 S. Meadow Rd., Plymouth, MA. 02360. Online condolences may be made at www.ca
rtmelldavis. com.