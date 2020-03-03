|
Catherine A. MacLean, age 82 years, of Plymouth, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Beth Israel-Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. She was the wife of the late Harold MacLean, and the daughter of the late James and Sarah Smith. Born and raised in Boston, she worked for 20 years as a teacher's assistant at Mayflower Nursing Home, later known as Radius in the Pediatric unit. Later, because of her devotion to the children, she became a cherished volunteer there. She was an avid reader, loved playing bingo, and enjoyed spending time with her loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Catherine was a faithful communicant of St. Bonaventures Church in Manomet. She will be sadly missed by her children Kevin MacLean and his wife Donna of Norwood, Harold "Buddy" MacLean and his wife Sandra of California, Karen OConnor and her husband David of Plymouth, Carol MacLean of Winthrop, Barbara Labbe and her late husband Raymond, and the late Kathleen MacLean of Plymouth. Her siblings Patricia Carney and her late husband Ronald of Quincy, the late Mary White, Theresa Goodine, Elizabeth Flaherty, James and Jack Smith and Noreen Pistorino. She also leaves her grandchildren, Tracy Carey and her husband Vincent, Kaitlyn MacLean, and Scott MacLean, Ryan McCallister, Kathleen Labbe, Raymond Labbe and Joshua Carpenter, great-grandchildren, Julia Carey, Ames and Ayda Nelson, Ayden, Dakota, Kathleen and Samuel, as well as several nieces and nephews, including Cheryl Flaherty. Location for both wake and funeral are being held at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet). The wake will take place on Thursday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. The funeral will be held on Friday at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Bonaventures Church, 803 State Rd., Plymouth at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information and online guest book, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020