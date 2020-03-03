Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home & Cremation
619 State Road
Plymouth (Manomet), MA 02360
508-224-2252
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine MacLean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine A. MacLean

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine A. MacLean Obituary
Catherine A. MacLean, age 82 years, of Plymouth, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Beth Israel-Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. She was the wife of the late Harold MacLean, and the daughter of the late James and Sarah Smith. Born and raised in Boston, she worked for 20 years as a teacher's assistant at Mayflower Nursing Home, later known as Radius in the Pediatric unit. Later, because of her devotion to the children, she became a cherished volunteer there. She was an avid reader, loved playing bingo, and enjoyed spending time with her loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Catherine was a faithful communicant of St. Bonaventures Church in Manomet. She will be sadly missed by her children Kevin MacLean and his wife Donna of Norwood, Harold "Buddy" MacLean and his wife Sandra of California, Karen OConnor and her husband David of Plymouth, Carol MacLean of Winthrop, Barbara Labbe and her late husband Raymond, and the late Kathleen MacLean of Plymouth. Her siblings Patricia Carney and her late husband Ronald of Quincy, the late Mary White, Theresa Goodine, Elizabeth Flaherty, James and Jack Smith and Noreen Pistorino. She also leaves her grandchildren, Tracy Carey and her husband Vincent, Kaitlyn MacLean, and Scott MacLean, Ryan McCallister, Kathleen Labbe, Raymond Labbe and Joshua Carpenter, great-grandchildren, Julia Carey, Ames and Ayda Nelson, Ayden, Dakota, Kathleen and Samuel, as well as several nieces and nephews, including Cheryl Flaherty. Location for both wake and funeral are being held at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet). The wake will take place on Thursday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. The funeral will be held on Friday at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Bonaventures Church, 803 State Rd., Plymouth at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information and online guest book, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -