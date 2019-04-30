|
Catherine M. Grant, age 95, of Duxbury, passed away Friday, April 26. Catherine was a beloved nanny to many, many children over the course of her lifetime. She loved to travel and always lent a helping hand to anyone in need. Her contagious smile and fun-loving spirit will be missed by many adoring friends and family members. Catherine is survived by her two loving families. The BotierisCheryl and Michael Botieri, their son and daughter-in-law Mike Botieri and Ashley Botieri, daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth (Botieri) Burroughs and Evon Burroughs, son Matthew Botieri, and daughter Sarah Botieri. And the JenkinsAllison and Marc Jenkins and their three sons, Cole, Tyler, and Zachary. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3 at MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, Marshfield. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:30 a.m., a Celebration of Life Service will be from 10:30-11:15 a.m. and burial will be at the Winslow Cemetery immediately following the service. Memorial donations can be made to the Road to Responsibility, 1831 Ocean Street, Marshfield MA 02050. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019