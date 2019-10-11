|
|
Charles A. "Charchie" Siever, passed away quietly on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. He was the son of Charles N. Siever and the late Caroline (Almeida) Siever; and the brother of John J. Siever and his wife Jayne of Plymouth. He is survived by his nephew, John J. Siever Jr. and his wife Akosua of Medford; and his niece, Laura Oberg and her husband James of North Yarmouth, Maine. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Tom C. Siever. Born November 30, 1957, he was 61 years old. Charchie graduated from Plymouth-Carver High School, Class of 1975, where he played football, soccer and baseball. He was employed as a lineman for NSTAR for twenty years. He was also an avid golfer and candlepin bowler, but his greatest enjoyment was being outside working in his garden and hosting midnight croquet games in the backyard. To anyone who knew him, Charchie was a colorful character. He was fiercely independent, a risk-taker and always ready for a good time. He was unconventional and lived life on his own terms. Funeral arrangements will be private and arranged by the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Tom C. Siever Charitable Foundation, 22 Darling Road, Plymouth, MA 02360.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2019