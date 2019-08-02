|
Charles Chad Douglas Senechal of Bellingham, passed away while swimming on vacation in Hawaii on Monday, July 15,2019, at the age of twenty-three. He was raised by his loving mother, Karin (Whitten) DEramo and stepfather Joe DEramo of Plymouth, along with his father Jeff and stepmother Chris Senechal of Princeton. Chad was born on August 18, 1995 in Brockton. He was a lover of people and animals. A peacemaker, provider of comfort; he was known to make a new friend everywhere he went and was always ready with a laugh. As a child, he loved his pets, music, swimming and playing video games. He had an active imagination and enjoyed making up games with his sisters. An active child, Chad played Little League Baseball, Pop Warner football and was proud to have made his high school basketball and baseball teams, receiving his Varsity Letter, and Sportmanship Award his Senior Year. He was a mentor for autistic students at Plymouth South High School. He graduated from Plymouth South High School in 2013, was an active member of the youth group at Plymouth United Methodist Church and attended Eastern Nazarene College for one year. As a young man, Chad worked in the car industry and the hospitality fields. His employers included Nissan 24 Auto Group, The Kirkland Tap and Trotter, Texas Roadhouse, and Chilis. He had taken the time to write a letter of application to return to school and was considering a career in social services, helping underprivileged children. Chad always stood up for the underdog. He was a determined brother and devoted son. He was both an athlete and an avid sports enthusiast - a fan of all Boston sports - Celtics, Bruins, Patriots, Red Sox and even recently the Massachusetts Pirates. He would gladly play, watch, attend or debate any sport. Chad was known by all as a kind young man who was quick with a joke, hug, or memorable quip. He loved the outdoors - camping, hiking, and especially the ocean. He lived a life saturated with kindness, giving, making friends and supporting others. Chad is survived by his parents and sisters, Casey Senechal Delano of Vermont, Anna Senechal, of Oxford, and Sophia DEramo of Plymouth. He leaves his grandparents, Gordon and Joy Whitten of Sebago, ME, Charles Senechal of Hanson, Domenic and Janet DEramo of Millis and Roselyn Mikolich of Struthers, OH. He was predeceased by his grandmother Susan Shaffer Senechal. He also leaves a large extended family of cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. A period of visitation will take place on Sunday August 4, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home 619 State Road | Route 3A, Plymouth (Manomet). A funeral service will be held on Monday August 5, 2019, 10:00 am at Faith Community Church, 29 Carver Road, Plymouth. Burial will take place following the service at Manomet Cemetery, State Road, Manomet. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavi.com.
