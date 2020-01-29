|
Charles E. Cinto of Plymouth, passed away at home unexpectedly on January 25, 2020 at the age of ninety-one. He was the beloved husband of the late Annette (King) Cinto. He was the loving father of Stephen Cinto of Quincy and step-father of Frank Hamilton of Texas. He was the brother of Joanne White of Florida and the late Harold Cinto. He is survived by many step-siblings. Charles was born on January 5, 1929 in Walpole to Charles and Mildred (Bolduc) Cinto. He was a United States Navy veteran and served on the US Navtracen, USS PGM 20 and USS Taluga. He received the World War II Victory medal. Charles was an Iron Worker with Local 7, Boston. He was a sportsman with a passion for fishing and hunting. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, 2020