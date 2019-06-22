Home

Charles Good Jr. Obituary
Charles Good Jr. passed away June 18, 2019. He was the husband of the late Mary Louise (Tosh) Good; and middle child of Charles M. and Helen (Duffy) Good. He is survived by his children, Sheila Garzoni and Ron Borjeson, Charles Good, Kevin Good and Brian Renaud, Cathy and Bill Miller, Jeff Good and Joann Silva, Mary Beth Good Garceau and the late Marcia B. Good. In addition, he is survived by grandchildren, Adrienne Garzoni, Trent Garzoni; Lisa, Brian, Jessica and Nicolas Ciampitti; Amanda, Dale, Natalie, and Katie Heintzelman; Molly, Nick, Nathan, Zachary and Cecelia Donati; Emma Good; Paul, Sheri, Cyrus, Leilani, and Sarah Good; Erin, Mark, Jazz and Magnolia Good-Stone; Mary Good; Laurie, Andrew, Jonah and Grayson Finger; Wills, Luke, Tyler and James Miller; Lahni Silva; Lindsay Silva, Daniel and Avery Lopes; David Garceau, Paige Garceau; Jill and Gabe Lundgren; Ali Good-McGuire; and many nieces and nephews, great and great greats. He was a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather that was a shining light in this world. The memories he left with his family are endless and they are grateful. He lived long enough to meet three generations of his family, and beamed with pride because of it. His laugh was legendary, as were his jokes. He had an affinity towards magazine technology, which he bought in bulk for Christmas gifts every year, and he loved giving his grandchildren $2 bills. His laugh was infectious. He handed this trait right on down the line, as anyone who has ever been surrounded by a swarm of Goods knows all too well. Mr. Good loved Easter. He really championed Easter fun. He was a war time hero and loved his wife Mary unconditionally. He lived so long that he saw many of his closest friends and family members pass away. He still loved his life, and moved forward through his grief and on most days managed to give the best of himself despite the losses. He was a wonderful soul - beyond comparison. He left behind a legacy to be proud of. His family will miss him terribly. Charlie would say "Enough said". Visiting hours in the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court St. (Downtown), Plymouth, on Wednesday, June 26, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Church, Plymouth. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Plymouth. Memorial donations in his name may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from June 22 to June 29, 2019
