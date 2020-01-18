|
Charles H. "Chuck" Checkley of Plymouth, passed away at home on January 16, 2020, at the age of eighty-eight. He was the beloved husband of Eleanor (Tokarski) Checkley. He was the loving father of Crystal Scott of Ohio, Angela Simpson of New York and Teresa Houston of Carver. Chuck leaves eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Muriel Tate of Ohio, Florence Pooler of Maine and the late John Checkley. Chuck was born May 13, 1931, in Westbrook, Maine, to John and Ethel (Wahl) Checkley. He attended South Portland High School, Syracuse University of Utica, New York, and Bolten College in Brunswick, Maine. He was an electronic engineer for IBM. Chuck honorably served our country as a United States Navy veteran serving in the Korean war. He was an Electronics Technician Third Class and served on the USS Princeton and USS Sicily. He was a wooden chain carver and enjoyed traveling. A period of visitation will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). Burial will be at a later date at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, 2020