Charles M. Khoshabjian, age 93 years, of Manomet, formerly of Boston, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Joy (Eastwick) Khoshabjian, and the son of the late Mugerdich and Lucia (Piringian) Khoshabjian. Born in Chelsea, MA on March 8, 1926, he was a graduate of Charlestown High School. He was a United States Marine during World War II. He worked as a supervisor for the Boston Water and Sewer Commission for 37 years. Later, along with his wife Joy, he owned and operated Kush Kone Ice Cream Shoppe in Manomet for the last 23 years, and in the wintertime, he sold Christmas trees in Manomet center. In later years, Charles and Joy have spent winters in Largo, Florida. He enjoyed puttering around his house and his neighbors homes, always willing to help out fixing things whenever he could. Kush was charitable to his community was an avid fan of the Plymouth Little League. He liked to go to games in the spring time and loved when the kids would come for ice cream especially when they would bang on the fence and yell "beep your horn." He often liked going to Boston and hanging with his friends at Alco Auto Parts. Besides his loving wife Joy, he will be missed by his daughter Charlene Atkinson and her husband Mark of Milton, his son Robert and his wife Mary of West Roxbury, his grandsons, Dennis and Phillip Khoshabjian of West Roxbury and his sister Isabelle Soghomonian of West Boylston. He was the brother of the late Catherine Kay Mekjian. His funeral will be held in the DAVIS LIFE CELEBRATION FUNERAL HOME, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet) at 11:00AM on Thursday followed by interment in the National Cemetery of Massachusetts, Bourne, MA. Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4:00PM-7:00PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Plymouth Little League, PO Box 792, Plymouth, Ma 02360. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmell davis.com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2019