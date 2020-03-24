|
Charles Salie, age 83 years, of Plymouth, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Beth Israel-Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. He was the husband of Carol (Anderson) Salie. Born on February 5, 1937 in Winthrop, he lived in Saugus for many years before retiring to Plymouth in recent years. He was a a graduate of Northeastern University in Boston where he earned his Bachelors degree in mechanical engineering. He worked as an engineer for Lincoln Labs in Lexington for many years. He was a United States Army Reserve veteran. Charles was a member of the Aleppo Shrine Temple in Wilmington, where he served as director of the Oriental Band, a member of the Mount Tabor Lodge in Manchester, Beausant of the Palestine Commandry in Gloucester, and a member of the Royal Arch Chapter in Wakefield. Besides his loving wife Carol, he will be missed by his daughters, Kim Gibbs and her husband David of Saugus and Linnea Casino and her husband Joseph of North Reading, and grandchildren Kaylee Gibbs, Anthony Casino, Anna Casino, Maxwell Gibbs and Lily Gibbs. Due to the circumstances of the pending pandemic of COVID 19, tentatively, graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114, or New Hope Chapel, 89 Court Street, Plymouth, MA 02360. Guest book and more information at www.cartmelldavis. com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020