Charles W. Flynn, age 74 years, of Carver and North Fort Myers, FL and formerly of Plymouth, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. Born in Tampa, FL on October 22, 1944, he was the son of the late Donald J. Flynn and Gertrude (O'Donnell) Flynn. After his 1962 graduation from St. Mary's High Scholl in Waltham, Chuck then earned a BS in Physics at the College of the Holy Cross in 1966. At Strategic Air Command Headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, Captain Flynn USAF was a Systems Analyst and Senior Systems Programmer for the SAC Automated Command and Control System. He graduated from Creighton University with a BS Pharmacy degree in 1975 and later a Master's Degree in Teaching from Simmons College in 1998. Chuck was on the Clinical Faculty at Creighton University School of Pharmacy. After moving back to Massachusetts, he was a Systems Analyst at Incoterm Corporation in Wellesley and Honeywell Information Systems in Waltham as a Marketing Manager and Senior Technical Support Consultant with Pharmacy and Computers. After being a pharmacist for Sedell's in Carver and Lakeville, Chuck was a Physical Science teacher at Plymouth North and South High Schools. He also enjoyed teaching graduate students in Physics and Chemistry at Cambridge College for 15 years. While stationed at SAC Headquarters in Omaha, Chuck met and married Suzanne Alwine in 1969. They moved to Plymouth in 1979 where they made their home and raised their son Chris. Known for his quick wit and humor, Chuck loved sailing, flying, and traveling the world with Suzanne. He enjoyed photography, electronics, Ham radio, camping, books, and being with family and friends. Besides his loving wife Suzanne, he is survived by his son Christopher Flynn of Carver, his siblings, Peter M. Flynn of Plymouth, Mary-Beth Reardon of Marshfield and Rosemary Dennett of Duxbury, as well as his mother-in-law Cecilia Alwine of FL. His funeral mass will be held at St. Kateri Church, 126 So. Meadow Rd., Plymouth on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM, followed by interment in the National Cemetery of Massachusetts, Connery Ave., Bourne, MA at 12:30 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to (Tribute # is 11755877) , 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019