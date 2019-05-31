|
|
Charlotte M. Clarke, age 84 years, of Plymouth, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Cape Heritage Nursing Center in Sandwich. She was the beloved wife of the late George Clarke who died on May 3, 2019. Her parents, Edgar and Mary (DeCoste) White, welcomed their daughter Charlotte into this world on November 4, 1934 in Waltham. She graduated Kingston High School and worked in the dial bureau of Ma Bell, New England Telephone, Nynex and finally Verizon. A devoted communicant of St. Peter Church in Plymouth, Charlotte was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed many things, spending her time with family and grandchildren, attended concerts of the Plymouth Philharmonic, walking and a piece of chocolate. She will be forever missed by her children, Jeffrey Clarke and his wife Amy of Plymouth, and Elizabeth Liz Morini of Plymouth, her grandchildren Alexandra Morini, Antonia Morini, Nicholas James Clarke, and Brendan Joseph Clarke. She was the mo- ther of the late Julie Clarke Cadose and the sister of the late Margo DeLongchamps. Her funeral will be held from the DAVIS LIFE CELEBRATIONS FUNERAL HOME, 373 Court Street Plymouth (Next to Cordage Park) on Monday at 9:30AM, followed by a funeral Mass in St. Peters Church Plymouth at 10:30AM. Visiting hours will be Sunday from 4:00PM -7:00PM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Interment will be private. In lieu of flower, memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA. For online guestbook and directions visit: www. cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 31 to June 7, 2019