1/
Cheryl A. Stevenson
1958 - 2020
Cheryl Ann (Call) Stevenson, 62, passed away on Tuesday August 25, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones, after a courageous battle with Brain Cancer. Cheryl was born February 12,1958 in Boston. She grew up in Haverhill and later moved to Plymouth with her Husband, David where they built the house of her dreams to raise their family. Cheryl was a talented pastel artist and a member of the Plymouth Art Guild. She was a long-time grateful member of Al-Anon where she had the privilege to help many. Her love of animals led her to become the practice manager at Manomet Animal Hospital. Cheryl enjoyed the simple pleasures such as walking with her loving husband, David and her dog Hannah around the neighborhood, meditation with her Al-Anon friends, and a quick trip to Betty Ann's for a soft serve ice cream. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 37 years, David; daughter, Meaghan; son, William and his wife, Hayley; mother Marilou Chadurjian; father, John Call; brother, John Call; beloved Irish setter, Hannah and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A period of visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Aug. 28 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
