Chester T. Gwardyak passed away on December 11, 2019 at the age of 73 in Plymouth, MA. For 51 years he was the beloved husband of Donna Fitzgerald Gwardyak. He was a loving father to his daughter Kristin Gwardyak Schiller, son Michael Gwardyak, son in law Adam Schiller and daughter- in-law Joyce Gwardyak. Chester was the proud grandfather of Austin and Kayla Gwardyak. Chet grew up in New Haven CT, attended the University of Connecticut and graduated with a degree in Engineering. He worked for many years as a Civil Engineer in Boston and Cambridge and called Plymouth his home for over 45 years. He was an avid sailor, fisherman, skier, mountain biker, UConn fan and loved to travel and spend time with his family and grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring with family and friends. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Chets memory to a .
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019