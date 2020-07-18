1/
Christian Dias
Christian Dias, 85, of Plymouth, passed away on May 25, 2020. Christian is survived by his children James Dias and Elizabeth Hudson, son-in-law Joshua Hudson and grandchildren Colin, Brooklynn, Natalie and Isabella. He also leaves his sisters Anita, Ann, Arlene and Donna; and also his brothers Gilbert, Franklin, Eugene and Alan. He was predeceased by his father John Dias, Mother Ida Fernandes and brothers John, Arthur, Rudy, Jose and Robert, and sister Catherine. Memorial Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, July 19th from 1-3 p.m., at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhomes.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jul. 18 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
