Christine Marie Murphy of Kingston MA passed away at Brigham and Women's Hospital on Saturday, November 14, 2020 after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. Christine was born in Waltham, MA to Joseph and Mary Quintiliani on June 26, 1952. She married Thomas Leo Murphy Jr. on December 1, 1973. They lived on the South Shore for over 40 years, raising three children in Duxbury, MA, Thomas Leo Murphy III, Brendan Murphy, and Marie Elaine Murphy. She dedicated her life to her family, always placing their welfare and interests ahead of her own. She loved and adored her five grandchildren, Ava Typhair, Scarlett Murphy, Joseph Murphy, Jack Murphy and Christopher Murphy. Christine graduated from Silver Lake Regional High School in 1970 with honors and was named most athletic. She excelled at multiple sports including basketball and field hockey. She went on to study at Babson College, being one of the first women admitted. She then attended the State University of New York attaining a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She had a thriving career in Nursing for thirty - five years working at Jordan Hospital, Beth Israel Hospital, and Brigham and Women's Hospital where she touched countless lives. Christine adored cooking for her family and friends, known for her delicous pasta sauce and macaroni and cheese. She loved to prepare everything from scratch and for decades hosted large festive gatherings for friends and family. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, knitting and spending time with her grandchildren whom she deeply loved. She was successful investing in, designing and renovating multiple homes throughout her life. She will always be remembered for her kindness, selflessness, and beautiful laugh. Cookie, we are so proud of you. We will miss you terribly and love you eternally, your family. Christine is survived by her husband of forty-seven years, Thomas Leo Murphy Jr., her three children, Thomas Leo Murphy III, Brendan Murphy and Marie Elaine Murphy, and her five grandchildren, Ava Typhair, Scarlett Murphy, Joseph Murphy, Jack Murphy and Christopher Murphy. Due to the current health crisis, services will be private. For anyone who would like to make a donation in Christines name, please visit www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org
. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com
. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.