Chung Ae. Hong, age 77, of Plymouth, MA and formerly of Smithfield, RI passed away on Monday night, August 31, 2020 peacefully in her home. She was born in Seoul, Korea and raised by Mr. and Mrs. Hyun-Chul Kim. She was married to the late Dennis Hong. She is survived by her children Christopher Hong and his wife Erica, Jennifer and her husband Matt McAllister, and her four grandchildren Zoe and Benjamin Hong, Brody and Kaylie McAllister. She lived her final years near the ocean that she loved and basking in the sun while watching her grandchildren. Due to COVID precautions, there will be no services. Chung instead wished for a small private memorial with her family. Donations in lieu of floral arrangements may be made to the American Cancer Society
.