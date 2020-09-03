1/1
Chung Ae. Hong
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chung's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chung Ae. Hong, age 77, of Plymouth, MA and formerly of Smithfield, RI passed away on Monday night, August 31, 2020 peacefully in her home. She was born in Seoul, Korea and raised by Mr. and Mrs. Hyun-Chul Kim. She was married to the late Dennis Hong. She is survived by her children Christopher Hong and his wife Erica, Jennifer and her husband Matt McAllister, and her four grandchildren Zoe and Benjamin Hong, Brody and Kaylie McAllister. She lived her final years near the ocean that she loved and basking in the sun while watching her grandchildren. Due to COVID precautions, there will be no services. Chung instead wished for a small private memorial with her family. Donations in lieu of floral arrangements may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sep. 3 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved