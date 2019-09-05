|
|
Clemens E. Gedutis, 84 of Plymouth and Falmouth, MA, passed surrounded by his beloved children and grandchildren on August 30, 2019 after a brief illness. Mr. Gedutis was predeceased by parents Clemens and Frances Gedutis, wives Constance Mariano Gedutis and Jacqueline Dale, son Paul, and brother Allan. He is survived by brothers William and Stephen Gedutis, children Marian Hyder, David Gedutis, and Susan Lindsay, four grandchildren, and several stepchildren and step-grandchildren. Clem owned a swimming pool business in Plymouth and Falmouth, and enjoyed many unforgettable boat, camping, motorcycle, and snowmobile adventures with family and friends over the years. He was a longtime member of the John Wesley United Methodist Church in Falmouth, a lifetime member of the Falmouth Lions Club, and a member of the Easy Riders Snowmobile Club of Marlborough. Clem was positive, hardworking and appreciative of nature, music, and especially the company of family, becoming deeply spiritual in his later years. Memorial Service is 5-6 p.m. followed by visiting hours 6-8 p.m. on Sunday September 8 at Church of the Pilgrimage, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to The Falmouth Service Center, P.O. Box 208, Falmouth, MA www.falmouthservicecenter.org/make-a-donation.html
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019