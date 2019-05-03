|
Colette F. Campbell age 76, of Plymouth, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Woodbriar Health Center after a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Katherine E.T. (Gallagher) Callahan. Born in Boston on May 18, 1942, she was a graduate of Mission High School in Boston. Colette moved to Plymouth in 1973 and worked as a waitress for Ernies Restaurant for over 27 years. She also worked as a certified nursing assistant after being certified by Bay Path in Duxbury. She was a communicant of St. Peters Church in Plymouth, and enjoyed traveling and music. Colette was a strong woman and she made many friends along the way that she truly cared for. She is survived by her son Scott E. Campbell of Plymouth and her daughter Lynn Pluta of Whitman as well as her sisters, Joanne MacDougall of So. Dennis, Susan Cronin of Canton, Paula Doherty of Dedham and Nancy Cantalonis of Woburn. She was the cherished grandmother of Alison Francis, Ryan Costello, Krista Colette Campbell and Jacob Matthew Campbell. Services for Colette will be private. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www. cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 3 to May 10, 2019