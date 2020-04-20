|
|
Constance B. (Czeck) Sheehan of Plymouth, died peacefully on April 13, 2020, at Plymouth Crossings Memory Care. Beloved wife of Francis X. Sheehan and dedicated mother of Daniel F. Sheehan, Maura K. Piper and Sarah E. Assiradoo. Loving sister of John, Richard, Patricia and Suzanne Czeck. Adoring grandmother of Emma Assiradoo. Born in Marshfield, Wisconsin on October 22, 1934, daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred (Becht) Czeck. She was educated in Marshfield and achieved a Magna Cum Laude degree from Minnesota State University with a double major in English and Communications. As a young woman, Connie worked as a secretary at Roddis Lumber company in Marshfield and then in public relations at Oscar Mayer in Madison, Wisconsin. Connie then moved to Chicago to volunteer with Catholic Extension where she by happenstance met her future husband. Returning from lunch break, she encountered Frank sitting at her desk using her typewriter. Frank was traveling on across the country on a research project, but was so smitten with Connie's natural beauty and refreshing earnestness that he stayed in Chicago. It was love at first sight and every day thereafter they spent time together, becoming engaged in 3 weeks! Within 3 months, they wed on July 4th and began their marriage covenant of 55 years. Connie was highly principled and conscientious, with an admirable altruistic nature and sensitive perceptive ways. She had a thirst for knowledge and an overarching intellect. She excelled at transmitting valuable ideas and practical advice with her gift for public speaking. Her listening skills were superlative. Connie volunteered as an educator for Marriage and Family Life enrichment in the Catholic dioceses. She gave freely of her time to help prepare engaged couples for the sacrament of marriage. As a devoted mother and wife, Connie realized tremendous fulfillment and joy. Her fortunate daughters and son recall the Montessori lessons she taught, the homemade bread and wholesome desserts she baked daily, the fresh organic produce she grew in her gardens, and most especially the values and ideals she taught by example. With her family, Connie traversed this country on myriad road trips. She enjoyed playing her guitar, taking long nature walks, sewing, reading and writing. She was a brilliant Scrabble player and was always up for challenging crossword & jigsaw puzzles. Connie was so attentive to others and relished one on one communication. Time spent with her family and close friends she treasured above all. On Easter Monday, after her valiant two year struggle, Constance was called to Heaven to be born into new life with her God. May she rest renewed in body, mind, and spirit. She was so very loved and so constant in her loving her name was perfect! Constance cherished wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed so keenly and remembered fondly and lovingly always! As in her favorite song "You Are My Sunshine." Due to the current health crisis, Connie's memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Catholic Extension.org (800) 842 - 7804. Online condolences may be made please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2020