Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana Quimby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana L. Quimby

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dana L. Quimby Obituary
Dana L. Quimby, of Plymouth, age 68, died peacefully on April 20, 2019. He is the beloved husband of 42 years to Lauren J. (Johnson) Quimby. Partners in every sense of the word, Dana and Lauren shared travels, adventures, dreams, heartaches and great joys; continually finding the humor in lifes journeys. Loving father of Jessica L. Fox and her husband Mark of Culver City, Calif. Cherished grandfather of Keaton and McKenna Fox. Also survived by several brothers, sisters, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Dana worked as a Warehouse Manager for La Loren Inc. and later for Reach Inc. in Plymouth. He was a loving and involved husband and father who took great pride in his family. Dana enjoyed music (especially blues and classic rock), gardening, reading, traveling and doing puzzles. A great lover of animals and a loyal friend, he was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Relatives and friends are invited to Danas Life Celebration on Wednesday, April 24, from 10 - 12 p.m. with a memorial service at noon in the Davis Funeral Home, 373 Court St., North Plymouth (Near Cordage Park). Cremation in Vine Hills Crematory. Memorial donation in lieu of flowers may be made to the 300 5th Ave. Unit 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now