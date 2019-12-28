Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Simoes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel D. Simoes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel D. Simoes Obituary
Daniel D. Simoes of Wareham formerly of Plymouth, died peacefully on December 22nd, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Plymouth on February 23, 1959, son of Ronald Gavoni of Carver and the late Janet (Basler) Gavoni. He was educated in Plymouth and a graduate of Plymouth | Carver High School class of 1978. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army as a Medical and Pharmacy Specialist. Dan was active in sports and played youth hockey and baseball and enjoyed traveling and was an avid New England sports fan. Besides his father Ronald he leaves his son Eric Simoes of Florida, brothers Rodney Simoes of Plymouth, Gary Simoes of Kansas and Sister Susan Dubuc of Attleboro. His companion Loretta Place and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Graveside service on Saturday January 11th at 11 am in the Vine Hills Cemetery, 102 Samoset St., Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. Online guest book please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -