|
|
Daniel D. Simoes of Wareham formerly of Plymouth, died peacefully on December 22nd, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Plymouth on February 23, 1959, son of Ronald Gavoni of Carver and the late Janet (Basler) Gavoni. He was educated in Plymouth and a graduate of Plymouth | Carver High School class of 1978. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army as a Medical and Pharmacy Specialist. Dan was active in sports and played youth hockey and baseball and enjoyed traveling and was an avid New England sports fan. Besides his father Ronald he leaves his son Eric Simoes of Florida, brothers Rodney Simoes of Plymouth, Gary Simoes of Kansas and Sister Susan Dubuc of Attleboro. His companion Loretta Place and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Graveside service on Saturday January 11th at 11 am in the Vine Hills Cemetery, 102 Samoset St., Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. Online guest book please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020