Daniel J. Gordon, Sr. of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly at home on June 30, 2020 at the age of sixty-one. He was the beloved husband of AnnMarie (Wood) Gordon. He was the loving father of Daniel Gordon, Jr. of Arlington, Jessica Gordon and her fianc Jake Parisi of Gloucester, and Allison Gordon of Plymouth. He was the brother of Eugene Gordon Jr. of Beverly, Paul Gordon of Plymouth, and the late John and Steven Gordon. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dan was born on October 24, 1958 in Lynn to Eugene and Kathleen (OConnor) Gordon, Sr. He grew up in Beverly and graduated from Beverly High School class of 1976. He was a Manager at Costco Wholesale until his retirement. Dan loved the ocean. One of his favorite things to do was lay on the sand at the Point at Plymouth Long Beach and listen to the waves. He enjoyed golfing, history and reading National Geographic magazine. He liked to engage in a good debate from time to time and was known for his theatrical storytelling. He never missed an opportunity to point out beautiful flowers and birds. He loved a rare prime rib, fresh seafood, and listening (loudly) to the Rolling Stones, who he affectionately called "The Boys". He liked to make people laugh and will be dearly missed. Most of all, he loved his family. A period of visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, North Plymouth. Following the visitation, a service and interment will take place at the Washington Street Cemetery in Norwell. In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniels name may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or www.cancer.org
. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com
.