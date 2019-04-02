|
Daniel McGrath, 91, passed away on March 28, 2019. Loving husband of the late Mildred McGrath (Schmidt) "the love of his life" and is survived by his brothers Phillip and Paul, his late sister Theresa, son Christopher McGrath, late Daughter Julie McGrath, Grandsons Michael McGrath, Sean (Dylan) McGrath, and Great Grandchildren Dylan J.D. McGrath, Amiyah, and Markus soon to be McGrath. A former Navy Lt. Jr. Grade and Real Estate Agent, Daniel spent much of his retirement as a member and President of the South Carver Lions Club. Where he helped raise funds for college scholarships amongst many other acts of kindness. Daniel above else will be remembered for his kind heart and love for his family and life. Visiting Hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St, Carver on Thursday, April 4, from 9:30- 11:30AM. Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 12:45PM. For online condolences, floral arrangements and directions, please visit www. shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019