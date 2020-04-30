|
Darcey (Dabkowski) Salwak, 50, of Marshfield Hills, MA passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 10, 2020 at her second home in Tamworth, NH. Darcey was a Massachusetts native and life-long resident of Massachusetts South Shore. She was born in Boston, March 11, 1970; the daughter of Donna Dabkowski of Plymouth, MA and Chester Dabkowski and Kerry Considine of Plymouth, MA. Darcey spent the majority of her working life in banking, accumulating nearly 30 years at Eastern Bank in various management capacities. About 3 years ago, Darcey joined South Shore Community Action Councils Early Education Center as their Office Manager. Darcey was an avid photographer. She founded DES Images, a full service photography studio 15 years ago. Darceys work has won many awards over the years from juried art shows to being selected by Kodak as the photo of the day and presented publicly on the jumbo screen in Times Square, New York. Darcey was immensely proud of her family. She leaves this earth with nothing but pleasant and joyous memories. She had a great sense of humor and positively impacted every life she touched. Even though Darcey has left us much too early, she will never be forgotten. Darcey will be dearly missed by her husband, Stephen Salwak of Marshfield Hills, MA, children Jake Salwak and Emily Salwak of Marshfield Hills, MA, Alex Salwak of Belleville, IL, Timothy Kessler of Wareham, MA, Kelsey Salwak of Plymouth, MA and Brendan Kessler of Boston, MA. She also leaves behind 5 brothers, 4 sister in-laws, 1 grandchild, 2 nieces and 1 nephew. Darcey loved spending as much time as she could overlooking the pristine, panoramic views and open fields at her vacation home in NH. She frequently commented how the unspoiled beauty of Tamworth put her at peace. Although her time in in Tamworth has been very short, the memories will last her through eternity. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held in Tamworth, NH. Darceys family will honor her specific wishes and cast her ashes at a special predetermined location. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the National Autism Foundation.
