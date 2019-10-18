|
David Arthur Strassel, 77, Port Orange, passed away September 29, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. He was born in Plymouth, MA, son of the late Arsene and Gladys Strassel. He was Fire Captain for the Town of Plymouth Fire Department for 25 years until he retired. David was also a veteran of the US Air Force, serving a total of 7 years which included 3 tours in Vietnam. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in his memory to the Firefighters Health and Welfare Fund, PO Box 808, Plymouth, MA, 02362 or to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1048, PO Box 9623, Daytona Beach, FL 32120 He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Audrey Strassel, Port Orange; son, David A. Strassel II, Port Orange; brother, Peter Strassel, Circleville, OH; and grandchildren, Hannah, Savannah, Ariannah, Calliannah, and Zachary. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Strassel. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019