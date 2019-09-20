Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
North Plymouth, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph's Cemetery,
Plymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Amaral
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Amaral


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David J. Amaral Obituary
David J. Amaral of Plymouth, died peacefully of September 19, 2019. Beloved son of John J. and the late Lillian (Almeida) Amaral. He was born in Plymouth on December 10, 1956 and attended Plymouth schools as a special needs student until the age of 22. David then worked with the ARK of Greater Plymouth workshop in Kingston. He participated in the Special Olympics wining several medals. An avid sports fan David attended many Red Sox games at Fenway Park, he had his picture taken with Rico Petrocelli and received an autographed ball and had also had his picture taken with Doug Flutie former Patriot Quarterback. David had travel twice to England, Belgium and France to visit relatives, a great lover of music he could name a song after only hearing two notes. David was a great son, brother, and loved by family, and friends. He is survived by his father John J. Amaral of Carver, his sister Maureen Curtis and her husband David of Plymouth, his brother Steven Amaral and his wife Jane of Sandwich, a niece Katherine Amaral, and two nephews John and Peter Amaral. Also survived by many cousins throughout the US and Europe. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Home, 373 Court St., North Plymouth (Near Cordage Park) on Monday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church North Plymouth at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Plymouth. Memorial donations in his name may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. Online condolences may be made at webiste www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now