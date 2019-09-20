|
|
David J. Amaral of Plymouth, died peacefully of September 19, 2019. Beloved son of John J. and the late Lillian (Almeida) Amaral. He was born in Plymouth on December 10, 1956 and attended Plymouth schools as a special needs student until the age of 22. David then worked with the ARK of Greater Plymouth workshop in Kingston. He participated in the Special Olympics wining several medals. An avid sports fan David attended many Red Sox games at Fenway Park, he had his picture taken with Rico Petrocelli and received an autographed ball and had also had his picture taken with Doug Flutie former Patriot Quarterback. David had travel twice to England, Belgium and France to visit relatives, a great lover of music he could name a song after only hearing two notes. David was a great son, brother, and loved by family, and friends. He is survived by his father John J. Amaral of Carver, his sister Maureen Curtis and her husband David of Plymouth, his brother Steven Amaral and his wife Jane of Sandwich, a niece Katherine Amaral, and two nephews John and Peter Amaral. Also survived by many cousins throughout the US and Europe. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Home, 373 Court St., North Plymouth (Near Cordage Park) on Monday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church North Plymouth at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Plymouth. Memorial donations in his name may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. Online condolences may be made at webiste www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27, 2019