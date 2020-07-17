David J. Mac-Millan of Plympton and Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly in Plymouth on July 13, 2020, at the age of fifty. He was the beloved son of Ronald and Susan (Craig) MacMillan. He was the loving brother of Douglas MacMillan and his wife Julie of So. Carolina, Deborah Smith and her husband Jonathan of Plymouth, and Janet Davis of So. Carolina. He was the cherished uncle of Craig, Kristen, Katelyn, Jeffrey, Christopher, Natalie, Olivia, Noah, Carrie, Naomi, Andrew, Ian and Jillian. He leaves his Aunt Sally Torchio of Hanson, and Aunt Esther Fleetwood of Florida. He also leaves his cousin, Steven Torchio and family of No. Carolina. David was born in Weymouth on April 23, 1970. He was an electrician with IBEW Local 103 in Boston. He was known to be a workaholic by his family and friends. When he wasnt at his full time job with the union, he was doing tree work on the side. David was a handy guy and could do most anything. He was always willing to lend a hand to his family and friends when they needed help with a project. He loved animals. A period of visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St., Plymouth. A Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m. The interment will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery, Main Street, Plympton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmaus Bible Church, 17 Church Street, Carver, MA 02330. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com
.