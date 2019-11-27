Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
150 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-2162
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
150 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
150 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Majka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Majka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David J. Majka Obituary
David J. Majka of Plymouth, passed away on November 22, 2019, surrounded by his family, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth at the age of 76. For 51 years, he was the beloved husband of Georgia L. (Velarides) Majka. He was the loving father of David W. Majka and his wife Kristin of Plymouth, James C. Majka and his wife Catherine of Kingston and Jennifer Majka of Boston. He was the proud grandfather of Matthew, Elise, Olivia, Charlotte and Addison. David was born on May 11, 1943 in Worcester to Isadore and Anna (Slattery) Majka. He grew up in Webster and graduated from Bartlett High School. He received his Bachelors degree from the University of Georgia. David was a fan of all of the New England sports teams. A period of visitation will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth. A memorial service will begin at 12:00 pm. Burial will be held at Vine Hills Cemetery, Samoset St., Plymouth, following the services. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmell davis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -