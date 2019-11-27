|
David J. Majka of Plymouth, passed away on November 22, 2019, surrounded by his family, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth at the age of 76. For 51 years, he was the beloved husband of Georgia L. (Velarides) Majka. He was the loving father of David W. Majka and his wife Kristin of Plymouth, James C. Majka and his wife Catherine of Kingston and Jennifer Majka of Boston. He was the proud grandfather of Matthew, Elise, Olivia, Charlotte and Addison. David was born on May 11, 1943 in Worcester to Isadore and Anna (Slattery) Majka. He grew up in Webster and graduated from Bartlett High School. He received his Bachelors degree from the University of Georgia. David was a fan of all of the New England sports teams. A period of visitation will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth. A memorial service will begin at 12:00 pm. Burial will be held at Vine Hills Cemetery, Samoset St., Plymouth, following the services. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmell davis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019