|
|
David L. Watson, 80, passed away on April 23rd at Falmouth Hospital. Born August 15, 1939 in Boston to the late John H. Watson and Minna L. (Pierce) Watson. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1957 and later graduated from Boston University in 1962 with a degree in Music Education. David was an accomplished musician and played the complete line of brass and woodwind instruments. After college he became a high school music teacher at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School and later at North Quincy High School. David had a great passion for the ocean and took up residence on a boat in Hingham for many years. He was an owner, partner and operator of Quincy Party Boat Company which had a small fleet of boats that provided party and fishing trips. He also worked for many years operating the commuter boats from Hingham to Boston. He was a long term employee for the Massachusetts District Commission (MDC) where he was a work boat operator in Boston Harbor servicing the many parks and harbor islands. Boston Harbor and the harbor islands were always his favorite place to be. After retiring from the MDC, he moved to Plymouth where he got involved with raising, training, showing and breeding English Mastiffs. He often shared his love of animals by volunteering his time visiting hospitals and long-term care facilities with his big dogs. In addition to his love of dogs, boats and music, throughout his life he had many other interests which he took on with passion including flying small planes, restoring and riding vintage British Motorcycles, repairing instruments, carpentry, fly fishing, raising chickens, llamas and alpacas, and completing crossword puzzles. He was an incredibly interesting, intelligent, and talented person who participated in a wide variety of interests - a true renaissance man! He was a member of the Second Church of Plymouth where he volunteered as a deacon and enjoyed singing in the choir. He is survived by sons Thomas Watson and wife Rachel Bennin-Watson of Virginia and James Watson and partner Carrie Millette of Dighton, MA. He had four grandchildren: Sophia, Ian, Sam and Daniel. He also had two former wives Mary Louise (Po) Watson and Karen (Sarkala) Johnson. He was predeceased by his brother John Watson. Due to the present Covid 19 situation, there is no scheduled service currently planned but a celebration of life and burial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Daves memory to the Owls Head Transportation Museum http://owlshead.org/. online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 14 to May 21, 2020