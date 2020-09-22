1/1
David Luce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Luce, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully in his home on September 16th, 2020. Born in Plymouth on May 31st, 1954 son of the late Manuel and Florence (Bernardo) Luce. Educated in Plymouth he grew up in the Plymouth and Kingston area. David is survived by his son David Luce Jr., of Whitman, daughters Tammy Villano of Plymouth and Katrina Luce of Fall River. Also survived by his sister Doreen Walton of Wimauma, Florida, brothers Dennis Luce of Carver and Darrell Luce of St. Petersburg, Florida. Also David is survived by several grandchildren. David enjoyed the great outdoors were fishing and hunting were his favorite things to do. Graveside Service on Wednesday September 23rd at 10:00 am at St. Josephs Cemetery, Summer St. Plymouth. Online condolences may be please made at www.cartmelldavis.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sep. 22 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved