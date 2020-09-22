David Luce, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully in his home on September 16th, 2020. Born in Plymouth on May 31st, 1954 son of the late Manuel and Florence (Bernardo) Luce. Educated in Plymouth he grew up in the Plymouth and Kingston area. David is survived by his son David Luce Jr., of Whitman, daughters Tammy Villano of Plymouth and Katrina Luce of Fall River. Also survived by his sister Doreen Walton of Wimauma, Florida, brothers Dennis Luce of Carver and Darrell Luce of St. Petersburg, Florida. Also David is survived by several grandchildren. David enjoyed the great outdoors were fishing and hunting were his favorite things to do. Graveside Service on Wednesday September 23rd at 10:00 am at St. Josephs Cemetery, Summer St. Plymouth. Online condolences may be please made at www.cartmelldavis.com
.