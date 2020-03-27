|
|
On November 25, 2019, David Michael Crawley passed peacefully in Plymouth, MA surrounded by family. David was a life-long Plymouthian, architect and father and will be dearly missed by many. David was born on October 12, 1926 to Mary & Manuel Crawley, and spent his childhood in Plymouth. He graduated from Plymouth High where he lettered in Football, Baseball and Basketball and was described in his yearbook as 'aving great moves on the cour'. Upon graduation from high school, David enlisted in the Navy and saw action in the South Pacific on a Destroyer Escort during WWII. Following the war, he enrolled in the College of Architecture at Syracuse University. After graduating in 1951, he undertook an architectural tour of the US and spent time at Taliesin West, where he met Frank Lloyd Wright and deepened his dedication to mid- century modern architecture. David returned to the Plymouth area to start his architectural career, including work on a geodesic dome in Falmouth, MA designed by Buckminster Fuller. In 1953 David established his own firm, David M. Crawley Associates - Architects, and went on to design hundreds of fine modern buildings in New England, including schools, elderly housing, religious buildings, offices and custom homes. David was a pioneer in his field and many young architects came to study with him. He practiced architecture for over 60 years, won many awards and had his projects widely published. He also instituted the first zoning and planning regulations in Plymouth and served as Chairman of the Planning Board for 15 years. David was also an active member of the Plymouth Rotary Club for over 30 years, and supported its charitable work. Upon returning to Plymouth after architectural school, he met Elaine Muriel Cortelli, also a Plymouth native, and they married in 1955. Together they had six children and a marriage of 58 years. David and Elaine were active in Plymouth community life and donated countless hours to community service. David enjoyed gardening, clamming and sailboat racing with his children on Plymouth Bay. David and Elaine (who passed in 2013), are survived by their six children, Carla, David, Peter, Sara (Burkhardt), James and Maria (Bayazid), and five grandchildren, Sophia, Francesca, David, Michael and Shen-tao. Donations in Davids name can be made to St. Mary Parish at StsMaryJoseph.org/online-giving Tributes and memories of David can be shared at www.CartmellDavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2020