David R. O'Neil of Plymouth, formerly of Walpole and Raynham, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday July 31st, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late L. Carolyn (L'Heureux) O'Neil. Born in Malden, Massachusetts on April 11, 1944, son of the late Robert and Alice (Martin) O'Neil, he was educated in Danvers and a graduate of Salem State earning a Bachelors Degree in Business. David was a proud Navy Veteran serving aboard the USS Independence during the Vietnam War. He was the recipient of the Vietnam Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon and the National Defense Service Medal. For more then 30 years David worked in sales of manufactured textiles for the Milliken Company. Upon retirement he moved to the Pine Hills in Plymouth where he enjoyed golf, poker games and annual Winter trips to Florida and Aruba. An active resident of the Winslowes View community in Pine Hills, he organized an annual holiday toy drive for Toys for Tots. He was a lifelong Red Sox fan and enjoyed spending time with his friends at Laurelwood. He is survived by his daughters Jennifer Cluett and her husband Wayne of Charlton, Elizabeth Barrows and her husband Stephen of Walpole, son Robert O'Neil of Walpole and stepson Gregory Baacke and his wife Shawna of Sandwich and the late Scott Baacke. Brother of Judith Maryea of Amesbury and the grandfather of Michaela, Connor, Casey, Nate, Maggie, Caellum, Amber, Ashlyn, Austin, Kera and Jack. Visiting hour in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home 619 State Road Manomet (Plymouth) on Thursday August 6 from 11- 12 noon with a service at noon. Due to the current health crisis and those unable to David's service you can watch it live streamed starting at 12 noon at www.cartmelldavis.com
and click on his obituary and then the tribute wall to view. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Jimmy Fund 44 Binney St. Boston, MA 02115.