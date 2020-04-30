Home

David Swinney, on Sunday, April 26th, 2020, of Plymouth, loving husband, stepfather and grandfather passed away at his home at the age of 79. David was born in Wellesley, Massachusetts son of the late Edward and Carolyn Swinney and the brother of the late Raymond Swinney. David leaves his wife of 34years, Patricia A. Swinney, his stepchildren, Camille M. Morris and her husband Nelson of Marshfield, Carletta E. Butler and her husband Christopher of Plymouth, Hilario (Mickey) Fernandes of Kingston and the late Robert L. Fernandes and Maureen (Fernandes) Alberti, formerly of Plymouth. David was the Grandfather of Nicole Fernandes of Abington, Randall Fernandes of Rhode Island, Corey Morris and his fianc Dawn Hobin of Carver, and Russell Fernandes of Plymouth. David was educated in private schools in Maine, St. Martin and graduated from the former Plymouth Academy. He later attended electrical school in the city of Boston. Before his retirement, David worked for many years at Pixley Richards and then later at Tech-Etch, both located in his home town of Plymouth. David will be dearly missed by his family and all that had the privilege of knowing him. He was a kind and giving man and only wanted the best for his family. His family loved his sharp-wittedness at family gatherings which there were many of. Also, the camping trips, apple picking, snowmobiling and his vacation trips to his family home in Hubbardston, Mass. Due to the current health crisis, there will be a celebration of Davids life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that you consider a donation to the or the Cardiologist Department at Beth Israel Deaconess, Boston, MA. Online condolences may be made at www. cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020
