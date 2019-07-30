|
|
Dawn Thomas, 69, of Manomet, born Sept. 20, 1949, died July 27, 2019. Caregiver, loyal wife of 52 years, adoring mother of four, and dedicated friend to many, she may be gone, but her loving spirit lives on. The "Little General" was feisty, blunt, and honest to a fault; endlessly generous and giving to loved ones and strangers alike, she died with her children at her side. She was predeceased by her sister, Diane Snow, father, Ken Devers, husband, Arthur Thomas; and is survived by her mother, Elenore Devers; sisters, Debi Dinkel and Dale McNabb; her sons, Ron, Ken and Rick Thomas; and daughters, Tammi Thomas and Jill Barbehenn-Thomas; granddaughter, Lauren Thomas; Godson, Erik Thomas; and 73 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, August 2, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Cartmell Funeral Home, 126 Court St., Plymouth. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 3, at 12 p.m. at Brewster Chapel, Church St., Plymouth. In addition, a celebration of life will be held following the funeral service at her home, 34 Presidents Lane, Plymouth.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from July 30 to Aug. 6, 2019