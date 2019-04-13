|
Dean V. Karoblis, age 68 of Wareham, passed away at Tufts Medical Center in Boston surrounded by his family on April 10, 2019. He was the beloved father of Leanna and Dean Karoblis and Deans wife Cheryl. He was the cherished grandfather of Kelsea May Karoblis of Plymouth. He leaves the mother of his children, Margaret (Gay) Karoblis, whom he had been married to for thirty-seven years. He was the brother of Phil Karoblis and his wife Liliana of Plymouth. He also, leaves his companion Denise Richards of Wareham. Dean was born in Boston on February 4, 1951 to Victor and Laura (Chimilewski) Karoblis. He devoted most of his life on the water as a self-employed, commercial lobsterman and fisherman. Dean enjoyed the vast ocean and the great outdoors. He fished and hunted, his focused hunts were on deer and turkeys, which brought him to learn the art of Taxidermy. He was a New England sports fan and enjoyed classic cars. He was a jokester and will be remembered for his buzz words and catch phrases. One of Deans proudest accomplishment was his twenty years of sobriety. He was well known and respected in the AA community, where he was a leader and sponsor to many. Dean was a hard worker and all-around great guy. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, fishing, lobstering and AA community. A period of visitation will take place on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Bonaventure Church, 803 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). The burial will follow the mass at Manomet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Deans name to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, 1133 Fifteenth St. NW, Suite 1000, Washington, DC 20005 or www.nfwf.org. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmell davis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019