|
|
Deborah L. (Brasier) Renaud, age 58, of Plymouth, passed away March 9, 2020, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, following a long illness. She was the devoted wife of Philippe T. Renaud. Loving mother of Philippe T. Renaud Jr. and his wife Brianna of Hanson, Matthew D. Renaud and his wife Shauna of Marion, Sean V. Renaud and his wife Sunny Rose of Wilton ME, and Cory R. Renaud and his girlfriend Morgan of Plymouth. She was the sister of the late Edward Brasier. Deborah is also survived by her grandchildren, Kylie Rae, Layla Grace, and Lorelei Lillian, as well as her sister, sister-in-law, and five nieces and nephews. She was born in Weymouth, July 30, 1961, daughter of the late Clifford and Priscilla (Manter) Brasier. She was a graduate of Scituate High School, and later went on to make her career as an EMT for the Norwell Fire Dept., as well as a veterinary technician for the Manomet Animal Hospital and the Ashdod Animal Hospital. Deborah enjoyed spending time down the beach and on the water. She cherished her time with her family, and recently participated in walks with them for mitochondrial research. A visitation will be held at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St, North Plymouth (in front of Cordage Park), on Sunday, March 15, from 4 until 7 p.m. A service will take place the following day in the funeral home at 10 a.m. Burial will take place in Center Cemetery, Pembroke. Donations in Deborah's memory may be made to MitoAction, PO Box 310, Novi MI 48376. For more info and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020