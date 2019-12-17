|
|
Dennis W. Tibbetts, age 79, of Plymouth, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Bay Path Nursing Home in Duxbury. He was the husband of the late Gene (Ferri) Tibbetts, and the son of the late Willard and Barbara (MacDonald) Tibbetts. Born in Plymouth on February 24, 1940, he was a graduate of Plymouth High School, class of 1958. He was a United States Army veteran and worked for Comm Electric, later called Eversource as a lineman until his retirement in 1995 after 30 years of service. Dennis was a communicant of St. Peters Church. He was a member of the American Legion Post #40 and the Seaside Club. He loved doing work around his yard and his home, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Dennis is survived by his daughters Jennifer Zupperoli and her husband Paul of Plymouth and Heidi King and her husband Kenneth of Plymouth, his grandchildren, Nicholas and Jonathan Zupperoli, and Helena King. He also leaves his sister Pauline Taylor of South Yarmouth and his nephew Michael Taylor of South Yarmouth. His funeral will be held on Thursday, December 18, 2019 from the DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 373 Court Street, Plymouth at 8:30AM, followed by a funeral mass at St. Peters Church, Plymouth at 10:00AM. Visitation with the family will be from 8:30AM | 9:30AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park, Plymouth, MA 02360 or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 https://www.parkinson.org/ More information AND guest book at www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019