Derek Jason Shaw, 43, of Plymouth, died on June 29, 2020, in Kingston, following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Elise M. Romano-Shaw. Derek was born January 29, 1977, son of Lawrence E. and Paulette (Correa) Shaw Jr. Derek was educated in Plymouth South High School, a graduate with the Class of 1996. He worked for most of his life as a self-employed plasterer. He had many hobbies, boating, fishing, motocross, hockey and woodworking to name a few. Derek loved to cook and enjoyed tinkering with anything motorized. His passion of building Lego's with his son Caleb and homeschooling his daughter Brailynn during this COVID-19 crisis was held close to his heart. Derek leaves his wife Elise, and parents Larry and Paulette, and was the loving father of his children Caleb Robert Paul Shaw and Brailynn Jean Marie Shaw both of Stoneham. He was the beloved brother of Meghan Morrison and her husband David of Plymouth and also leaves his nephew Aiden. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Lawrence and Louisa Shaw Sr. and maternal grandparents Philip and Suzanne Correa. He is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Public visitation will take place on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Davis Life Celebration Home, 373 Court St., Plymouth, from 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. followed by a private Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary's Church, 313 Court St., Plymouth, at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth. Donations in his memory may be made to the Caleb and Brailynn Shaw Benefit Fund, Citizens Bank, 129 Samoset Street, Ste. 1, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guest book and directions, visit: www.cartmelldavis.com
